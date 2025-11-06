Swapna Shastra: Why You Wake Up Scared at Night and How to Stop It
According to Swapna Shastra, waking up scared from bad dreams has deep astrological meanings. Learn simple remedies and spiritual tips to stop nightmares, overcome fear, and sleep peacefully.
Do this to get rid of scary nightmares
Dreaming is normal, but what if nightmares disrupt your sleep? In that case, you need to take effective steps. Let's explore in detail what measures can help you overcome this problem.
Wash your feet
Always wash your feet before bed to promote good sleep. If you don't, negativity can linger in your room. Washing feet before sleeping helps prevent bad and scary dreams.
Sleeping direction
Position your feet correctly before sleep. Avoid pointing them south, east, or towards the door, as it can harm health. Head east for better sleep and knowledge. Head south for peace.
Donate shadow on Saturday
For 5 Saturdays, visit a Shani temple to donate your 'shadow.' Fill a bowl with oil, see your reflection, and donate it. Donating sesame seeds also helps. Do this for 21 weeks.
Recite Hanuman Chalisa
On Saturdays, chant Hanuman's name and tie a black thread on your index finger to calm your mind and banish fear. This helps prevent nightmares. Reciting Hanuman Chalisa before bed helps too.
Burning camphor
Burn camphor daily before bed. It calms the mind, aids good sleep, and relieves stress, making it easier to fall asleep. This practice also helps eliminate nightmares.
