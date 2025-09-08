- Home
A powerful Sun-Venus alignment in 2025 brings prosperity and positive energy to Aries, Cancer, and Libra. This celestial event may lead to financial gains, career growth, and enhanced well-being for these signs.
Dwadash Drishti Yoga
According to Drik Panchang, from 3 PM on September 6, 2025, the Sun and Venus are positioned 30° from each other, creating 'Dwadash Drishti Yoga.' This alignment is considered auspicious, positively impacting most zodiac signs.
Aries
The positive energy of the Sun-Venus alignment brings joy to Aries. Businesspeople will prosper financially. Those employed will find golden opportunities to achieve a higher social standing. Students dreaming of traveling abroad may see their dreams realized soon due to this auspicious alignment.
Cancer
Due to the 'Dwadash Drishti Yoga,' Cancerians will experience stability. Those feeling down lately might decide to take a solo trip, expected to reduce stress. Employees might join a major project, offering a chance to enhance their work style. Businesspeople will benefit from wise decisions.
Libra
Besides Aries and Cancer, Libra also benefits from the Sun-Venus alignment. New money-making opportunities will arise, and old investments will yield returns. Job seekers might find employment based on their sincerity. Marital life will be balanced. A new member may join the family soon. Minor seasonal ailments won't cause much stress.