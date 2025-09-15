Image Credit : Getty

Sagittarius: With the Sun, ruler of your ninth house of luck, transiting your tenth house, career promotions are on the horizon. Career and business ventures prove profitable. Financial luck is strong. Foreign opportunities for studies or work may arise. Close ties with important people develop. Recognition from the government is possible. Children are also likely.

