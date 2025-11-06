Sun Transit 2025: Saturn’s Sign Brings Promotions and Prosperity for 3 Zodiacs
As the Sun enters Saturn’s sign, three zodiac signs are set to experience major gains — from promotions and career growth to unexpected financial success. Discover if yours is one of them!
Sun changing constellation
The Sun, the king among planets, is set to change constellations on 19 November as it moves into Anuradha Nakshatra, ruled by Saturn, where it will remain until 2 December — bringing great fortune to certain zodiac signs.
Sun Transit
The Sun stands for courage and confidence. Its transit brings big, positive life changes for some signs, offering good fortune and career growth. See which signs will benefit.
Gemini
This transit is awesome for Gemini. Obstacles in your work will disappear, and you'll finish stalled projects. Businesses will boom, and new income sources will open up.
Leo
The Sun's transit is super beneficial for Leo. Expect a promotion and a pay raise. Ties with relatives will get stronger. Property disputes will get sorted out, and you might win in court.
Scorpio
This Sun transit is a big deal for Scorpio. Your wishes will come true. You might buy land, a house, or a car. Your dreams will be fulfilled with your partner's support. Health and finances will improve.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.