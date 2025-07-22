Image Credit : Getty

With the Sun transiting into Cancer, the Moon's house, it will affect the 4th house for Aries. This could cause some friction between spouses. Health issues may arise. Property-related problems are possible. Workload will increase, leading to stress.

Remedy: Practice yoga and meditation daily to relieve stress. Chant 'Om Suryaya Namah' 108 times daily to mitigate the Sun's effects.