Sun Transit in Cancer Impacts 5 Zodiac Signs: Check Effects and Remedies
Sun Transit July 2025 in Cancer Effects: The Sun's transit from Gemini to Cancer will bring some wild effects for 5 zodiac signs. Let's take a look.
Sun in Cancer
Sun Transit July 2025 in Cancer Effects: The Sun is considered the king of planets. The Sun transited from Gemini to Cancer on the 16th at 5:17 PM. The Sun will remain in Cancer until August 17th. After that, it will move from Cancer to its own sign, Leo.
What Happens When the Sun Transits into Cancer?
Cancer is ruled by the Moon. The relationship between the Sun and Moon is considered friendly. In Vedic astrology, the Sun represents government affairs, honor, soul, and leadership. The Sun's transit into Cancer will impact these 5 zodiac signs. Let's see which signs they are.
Sun Transit Effects for Aries:
With the Sun transiting into Cancer, the Moon's house, it will affect the 4th house for Aries. This could cause some friction between spouses. Health issues may arise. Property-related problems are possible. Workload will increase, leading to stress.
Remedy: Practice yoga and meditation daily to relieve stress. Chant 'Om Suryaya Namah' 108 times daily to mitigate the Sun's effects.
Sun Transit Effects for Gemini:
The Sun's transit will affect the 2nd house for Gemini. Be careful with finances during this period. Unnecessary expenses may increase. Harsh words can cause relationship problems. Pay attention to your health.
Remedy: Donate wheat or jaggery to the needy and chant 'Om Druni Suryaya Namah' to avoid the Sun's negative effects.
Sun Transit Effects for Scorpio:
The Sun transits the 9th house for Scorpio, bringing mixed results. Disagreements with superiors at work could lead to problems. Be cautious with finances until August 17th.
Remedy: Offer milk or water to a Shiva Lingam daily.
Sun Transit Effects for Sagittarius:
The Sun's transit is unfavorable for Sagittarius. It could cause health problems, especially related to the stomach and face. Financial losses and stress at work are possible. Be careful during travels.
Remedy: Recite Aditya Hridayam Stotram daily to mitigate the Sun's negative effects.
Sun Transit Effects for Capricorn:
The Sun's transit will affect the 7th house for Capricorn. This could cause tension in married life and disagreements in partnerships. Business losses are possible. Joint or bone-related problems may arise.
Remedy: Worship a Surya Yantra daily and donate jaggery on Sundays to receive the Sun's blessings.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.