Capricorns are hardworking and disciplined. They make long-term plans and work tirelessly towards their goals. Failures don't faze them; they see them as part of long-term success. They're patient and don't rush, thinking long-term and planning strategically. They strive for lasting success, not fleeting victories. Even with obstacles, their determination leads them to their goals.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.