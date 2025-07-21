Image Credit : Asianet News

Sagittarius: Sagittarius people will benefit from the transit of the Sun. There will be profit in business. Sources of income will increase. There are possibilities of financial gain. There are opportunities for promotion in the job. You will be lucky in financial matters. Big positive changes can happen in life.

