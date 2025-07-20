Image Credit : Asianet News

Virgo: Hamsa Raj Yoga's formation could be fruitful. Income may increase. Investments could be profitable. Financial status will improve. Stuck money may be recovered. Progress in job or business is on the cards. You might get good news related to children. Family happiness will increase.

