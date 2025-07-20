Jupiter's Transit Brings Wealth and Prosperity to 4 Zodiac Signs
According to astrology, if Jupiter is in the center house, the original triangle, its own house, or an exalted sign in a person's horoscope, then Hamsa Raj Yoga is formed.
Jupiter is considered the most important of the 9 planets in astrology. It represents knowledge, wisdom, spirituality, luck, wealth, and religion. Jupiter rules Sagittarius and Pisces. It takes about 13 months to move from one zodiac sign to another. Currently in Gemini, Jupiter will enter its exalted sign Cancer in October 2025, creating Hamsa Mahapurusha Rajyoga, proving lucky for 3 zodiac signs.
Gemini: Hamsa Mahapurusha Rajyoga could prove auspicious. Sudden financial gains are possible. Happiness may knock. Luck will be with you. Financial status will improve. Married couples will have a great life. Singles may get marriage proposals. Unemployed may find jobs.
Libra: Hamsa Raj Yoga's formation could prove lucky. Good progress in business is possible. Employees may get new responsibilities. Promotions with transfers are likely. The relationship with your father will strengthen. The unemployed may find jobs. You could make good profits in business.
Cancer: Jupiter's transit and Hamsa Raj Yoga could be beneficial. Confidence will increase. Married couples will have a great life. Singles may get marriage proposals. Promotions with salary increases are possible. Profits in business are likely. Students will succeed in studies. Social respect will increase.
Virgo: Hamsa Raj Yoga's formation could be fruitful. Income may increase. Investments could be profitable. Financial status will improve. Stuck money may be recovered. Progress in job or business is on the cards. You might get good news related to children. Family happiness will increase.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
