Sun-Mars Conjunction in Scorpio Brings Success and Strength for These Signs
The Sun and Mars conjunction for a month brings a golden touch for certain zodiac signs. With this alignment in Scorpio, these signs will experience power, success, and health benefits.
16
Image Credit : Getty
Taurus
With Mars and the Sun in the 7th house, you'll gain job authority. A good time to start a business or lead an organization. Success in police/military jobs. Health improves.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Getty
Gemini
Mars and Rahu in the 6th house bring success in exams. Legal disputes resolve favorably. You'll recover from illness, get promotions, and overcome rivals and financial issues.
36
Image Credit : Getty
Leo
Leo's ruler, the Sun, with Mars in Scorpio, brings high-ranking jobs. A chance to start a business. Political influence grows. Property disputes and court cases end well.
46
Image Credit : Getty
Virgo
Mars and Rahu in the 3rd house bring authority. Promotions for those in police, military, or real estate. Success in exams and new ventures. Sibling property issues resolve.
56
Image Credit : Getty
Scorpio
As ruler Mars meets a Rajayoga planet, you'll gain royal respect and political influence. Expect high-ranking jobs, a busy career, and freedom from debt, disease, and enemies.
66
Image Credit : Getty
Aquarius
Sun and Mars in the 10th house grant job authority. Career and business profits rise. Recovery from chronic illness is likely. Leaders gain power. Legal disputes resolve well.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Latest Videos