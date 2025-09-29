- Home
In October 2025, the Sun and Jupiter form Kendra Drishti Yoga at a 90° angle, creating a powerful event. This rare yoga is set to boost wealth, luck, and success for three zodiac signs, potentially doubling their bank balance and bringing prosperity.
Kendra Drishti Yoga
The "Kendra Drishti Yoga" will occur on 17 October 2025, just ahead of Diwali. This powerful alignment forms when the Sun, symbolising honour and leadership, and Jupiter, representing wisdom and wealth—position themselves at a 90° angle.
Taurus
The Kendra Drishti Yoga in October is great for Taurus. Household issues will get fixed. Employed folks will get a boost from an influential person. Business owners will get paid.
Leo
The pre-Diwali period is good for Leos. Married life improves, and finances get better as past investments pay off. Legal issues will be resolved. Singles might get marriage proposals.
Aquarius
Aquarius also benefits from this yoga. Married folks will feel more responsible for their partners. Career issues for youth will fade. You might get back money that was owed to you.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.