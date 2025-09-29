Today's horoscope highlights the influence of planets on your love and relationships. Some zodiac signs will make important decisions in their relationships, while others will have the opportunity for open discussions with their partners.

Aries:

Many people will like you but won't think seriously about you because you spend very little time at home due to your work, which requires travel. Your partner's concern is justified as you can give very little time at home due to travel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taurus:

If you were hesitant or indecisive about a relationship, today you will be able to reach a decision. Due to the change in planetary energy today, you can re-evaluate your relationship. If you were avoiding commitment before, today you will welcome it. Those involved in a relationship may decide to get married.

Gemini:

You will get more opportunities to talk openly with your partner. Let what has been on your mind for many days come out. You may get a chance to speak your mind, but remember that nothing should come out of your mouth that you will regret later.

Cancer:

Today you will have to take care of a relative's health. You are likely to be busy with other matters, which will prevent you from giving time to your partner. Your partner may also help you with financial matters today, so don't forget to show your gratitude, even if it's in a small way. However, you will receive valuable practical and emotional support from your partner.

Leo:

You can plan a day with your beloved at your favorite destination. Peace and intimacy will prevail in the relationship today, and the day will end on a warm note. Tension may rise between you and your partner at the beginning of the day, but as love deepens, everything will calm down.

Virgo:

Let your heart rule your mind this time. Listen to your heart and try to maintain your self-respect. The most important thing to you is the sanctity of the relationship. People around you will not understand your partner correctly, so do not listen to their words in your love life. The golden rule of a relationship is that you should listen to your heart.

Libra:

Many people will like you but won't think seriously about you because you spend very little time at home due to your work, which requires travel. Your partner's concern is justified as you can give very little time at home due to travel.

Scorpio:

Today you will be ready to go with the flow. Due to the unfavorable position of the planets, you will not pay attention to other matters. Make the most of all the opportunities that come your way today. Today you must gather your courage and tell an important person what that person's importance is in your life and what your feelings are for that person.

Sagittarius:

Stay calm; very soon, someone beautiful and interesting is going to enter your life. You are quite adventurous, and for that reason, you took a risk on a date. For some reason, you may have to stay in the same place where you will meet a person. This will prove to be a useless and troublesome date.

Capricorn:

This is quite difficult as you both work in the same place. Realize the difficult situation you are putting your partner in. You will act like a child today and ask your partner to keep your affair on a personal level. You want someone to love you a lot. This desire of yours can make you seem insecure and demanding.

Aquarius:

If you want to maintain peace, speak thoughtfully. Minor quarrels can also take a serious turn. However, this rarely happens. It would be best to observe silence today. Today you will have to be very patient to talk to your partner. Don't pay too much attention to it; if you do, you will miss something good in life.

Pisces:

Take advantage of this situation and spend the day with your partner with love. You may learn something new about your partner. Today, due to new information, you can solve relationship problems and confusing issues. This new information may come as a big surprise to you, but it is a pleasant surprise.