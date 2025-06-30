Spiritual benefits of keeping Lord Shiva's ornaments at home
Shiva's ornaments are very dear to him. The meaning of each of Shiva's ornaments is related to livelihood. Learn about the importance of Shiva's ornaments and what happens by keeping them at home?
Importance of Shiva's ornaments
In Hinduism, Shiva's ornaments are highly significant. Keeping them at home brings benefits and his blessings.
The bull with Shiva is called Nandi. Shiva riding Nandi Maharaj means Shiva always rides on Dharma. Keeping a small idol of Nandi at home prevents evil energy from entering your house.
The moon is related to the mind and coolness. The moon sits on Shiva's head. The moon on Shiva's head signifies never letting the mind dominate you, as the mind is fickle. Keeping a metal moon at home brings peace and happiness.
Among Shiva's ornaments, his damaru is also very important. The damaru represents the universe. Keeping a damaru at home ensures things never get out of control.
Shiva's Trishul represents the three qualities of Sattva, Raja, and Tama. This ornament signifies that these three qualities are under Shiva's control. Keeping a Trishul at home energizes the mind, brain, and body.
Shiva's ornaments also include the snake, a symbol of alertness and caution. By wearing the snake, Shiva conveys the message of always being vigilant. Keeping a snake idol at home helps eliminate enemies.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.