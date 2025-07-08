Shravana month predictions: Luck and fortune for Taurus, Cancer, and Pisces
As Ashada month ends, Shravana month begins. Due to Saturn's retrograde in astrology, many changes are expected in Shravana. In particular, the lives of three zodiac signs are going to completely change.
Shravana month
According to the Vedic calendar, Shravana month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this time, Lord Vishnu is in Yognidra. So, during this time, i.e., Shravana and Kartika months, the responsibility of looking after the entire world rests on Lord Shiva. That's why special pujas are performed for Lord Shiva during Shravana and Kartika months. Moreover, Goddess Lakshmi is also given great importance in Shravana month. Goddess Lakshmi is specially worshipped on Shravana Fridays, and Varalakshmi Vratam is also observed.
Saturn's retrograde
Saturn's retrograde will have a major impact on all zodiac signs. Saturn goes into retrograde on July 13th, followed by Mercury on July 18th. Rahu and Ketu are already in retrograde. This retrograde of four planets will give auspicious results to three zodiac signs in Shravana month. So, let's see what those three zodiac signs are...
Taurus
Taurus will benefit greatly during Shravana. Income will increase, and you'll be surprised by your bank balance. Expenses will decrease, and savings will increase. Marital bliss will enhance, resolving any disagreements. Social respect will also rise.
Cancer
Shravana is very auspicious for Cancer. Marriage is likely for singles, or within the family. Business will see financial gains, and unexpected money might arrive.
Pisces
Shravana is favorable for Pisces. Money problems will resolve, and past debts might be recovered. You could experience material pleasures, perhaps buying a new vehicle, house, car, or valuable item.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
