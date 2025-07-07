Starting July 7th, 2025, four zodiac signs, including Aries, need to be cautious as they may face increased challenges in their job, business, and family life.

As Mercury changes its path, it impacts every zodiac sign. Some experience favorable outcomes, while others face challenging times. In July, four zodiac signs might encounter such a period.

Aries

Mercury's shift could increase problems for Aries. Students might face study-related issues, relationships with siblings could deteriorate, and health concerns may arise.

Cancer

Mercury's transit could bring serious problems for Cancer. Financial losses and potential reputational damage are possible. Hard work will be necessary to complete tasks.

Scorpio

Scorpios might experience job changes and career challenges. Avoid taking risks during this time. Financial losses and fluctuating health are possible.

Capricorn

Capricorns should be extra cautious from July 7th onwards. They might face an increase in enemies. Avoid sharing personal matters and stay away from bad company. A restless mind is also possible.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.