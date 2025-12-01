December 1-7, 2025, is a big week for astrology. Jupiter, Mercury, and Mars are all changing signs, which will affect everyone. See what's in store for your zodiac sign.

The week starts well with a possible promotion. It's a good time for business and property investment, but be careful. Not a great time for students. Tend to old illnesses.

You might miss a debt payment. Stress with your partner is likely. You'll feel emotionally upset. Drive carefully on Tue/Sat. Students get good results. Helping others brings joy.

A good week for love. You might travel with family. Success in property matters is likely. Income will rise. Love bonds strengthen. Don't overwork. Enjoy time with friends.

You might face a legal issue. Overconfidence can cause problems. Avoid long trips. Your bond with your spouse will improve. Marriage proposals may come. Health is fine.

Balancing work and family is a challenge. Students need to work harder. Business is uncertain. Lent money may be lost. Partner's health might decline. Good news at week's end.

Big success in business is possible. Attraction to the opposite sex may grow. Financial issues will end. You'll feel energetic. Control your speech. You'll meet a loved one.

Spouse's advice brings profit. Superiors will be happy with your work. Old illnesses may return. A valuable item could be lost or stolen. Don't ignore your parents' advice.

Your child may achieve something great. Victory in legal matters is possible. Family may approve of a love marriage. Financial crunch will ease. A family dispute is possible.

Favorable time for business. Family disputes over love life may occur. Stay away from bad company. You might have to compromise. New, helpful friends may appear.

You might buy new property. Employed people may gain respect. Success in competitive exams is possible. Don't give unsolicited advice. Love life may face issues. Stress at home.

Heed elders' advice. Online business will be profitable. Court cases may be resolved. Love for your spouse deepens. Business is stable. Be careful with risky investments.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

Great performance at work. You can buy property or change jobs. Interest in religion may grow. Students get tough projects. Drive carefully.

