Shani's Mahadasha: Wealth and fame for these lucky zodiac signs
People often get scared hearing about Saturn's Mahadasha, the period of Saturn's influence. But everyone experiences it. Let's see which zodiac signs find this period super lucky.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
If Saturn is unfavorably placed, a person might face big financial losses during Mahadasha, along with physical and mental issues. These years can be tough, filled with poverty, sadness, illness, and trouble. They might face challenges and failures in work and business, legal battles, accidents, and reputational damage.
If Saturn is well-placed, it brings great benefits, lifting a person from poverty to wealth. It grants high career positions, immense wealth, and fame. The 19 years of Saturn's Mahadasha can see a person reach great heights.
Saturn's Mahadasha affects all 12 zodiac signs differently. But some signs, if Saturn is well-placed, get bumper benefits. Virgo, Libra, Sagittarius, and Pisces often experience positive outcomes during this period.
If Saturn's Mahadasha gives negative results, take appropriate measures. Donate items related to Saturn on Saturdays. Light a mustard oil lamp under an Peepal tree. Chant Saturn mantras. Worship Hanuman and recite Hanuman Chalisa daily.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.