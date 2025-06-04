Image Credit : Freepik

If Saturn's Mahadasha gives negative results, take appropriate measures. Donate items related to Saturn on Saturdays. Light a mustard oil lamp under an Peepal tree. Chant Saturn mantras. Worship Hanuman and recite Hanuman Chalisa daily.

