Mars Transit in Leo: 45 days of Raja Yoga, luck, and wealth for 5 zodiac signs
On June 7th, Mars transitions from its debilitated sign of Cancer into Leo. This transit could prove significant for several zodiac signs.
Mars, the ruler of Aries, moves from your fourth house to the fifth. This period brings good news. Students might achieve desired success in exams or competitions. Career opportunities involving leadership could arise. It's a great time to pursue unfulfilled dreams. The more active you are, the faster you'll reach your goals. Love life sees increased romance and understanding.
Mars transits Gemini's third house of courage, communication, and effort. Your courage and confidence will significantly increase. You'll see positive career results and receive support from siblings. Clear thinking makes decision-making easier.
Mars in Leo activates Libra's eleventh house of gains and aspirations. Multiple sources of financial gain may open up. Past investments could start yielding returns. Older siblings might offer guidance. Work pace increases, impressing colleagues. Some Libras might even land their dream job.
Mars transits Scorpio's tenth house of career and social standing, gaining directional strength. Promotion and career change possibilities are strong. Your credibility and influence at work increase. Relationships with your father could improve. Learning from past mistakes makes you stronger. Luck is on your side.
This Mars transit can be positive for Pisces. You'll dominate your opponents. Completing tasks with responsibility and dedication increases people's trust in you. Success is likely for those preparing for competitive exams. However, prioritize your health during this period.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.