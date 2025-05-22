Shani Jayanti 2025: Simple donations for big blessings from Shani Dev
Shani Jayanti, celebrated on Jyeshta Amavasya, marks the birth of Lord Shani. This year, it falls on May 27th. Devotees observe this day with prayers and rituals. Donating specific items is believed to appease Lord Shani.
| Published : May 22 2025, 11:00 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Getty
Mitigating Shani Dosha
Donating certain items on Shani Jayanti is believed to bring positive changes. While Saturday is dedicated to Lord Shani, worshipping him on Jyeshta Amavasya (Shani Jayanti) is considered highly auspicious. Offering and donating black items on this day is believed to reduce Shani Dosha and bring peace and happiness.
25
Image Credit : others
Donating Black Sesame Seeds
Black sesame seeds are considered dear to Lord Shani. Offering them during prayers is auspicious. Donating them to the needy can mitigate Shani Dosha and remove unforeseen obstacles.
35
Image Credit : our own
Donating Black Umbrellas
With the scorching sun in Jyeshta, donating black umbrellas to the needy on Shani Jayanti can invoke Lord Shani's blessings. This small act of service can help gain his favor, especially for those experiencing Sade Sati.
45
Image Credit : Asianet News
Black Clothes
Those facing difficulties due to Shani's influence can donate black clothes to the needy on Shani Jayanti for positive results. This can help gain Shani's grace and alleviate suffering, especially for those under Sade Sati, Ashtama Shani, or Dhaiyya.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
Black Urad Dal
Astrologers consider black urad dal favored by Lord Shani. Donating it to the needy on Shani Jayanti or Saturdays can help remove Shani Dosha and bring health and financial stability.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Top Stories