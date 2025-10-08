- Home
On October 11, 2025, at 4:38 PM, a rare Saturn-Venus Pratiyuti Yog will form as both planets align 180 degrees apart. According to astrology, this powerful Raja Yoga may bring sudden financial gains for certain zodiac signs. Find out if you're lucky!
Pisces
For Pisces, the Saturn-Venus opposition could prove favourable, bringing positive shifts in various areas of life. Your ongoing efforts are likely to succeed, and long-standing issues may finally find resolution during this period.
Capricorn
This Venus-Saturn yoga promises favourable outcomes for Capricorn. Long-standing issues are likely to be resolved, health may see improvement, and new career opportunities could pave the way for well-deserved promotions.
Virgo
For Virgo, this opposition is significant. Long-pending tasks are likely to be completed, and your hard work will pay off. Health will remain stable, singles may find marriage prospects, and any marital issues could find resolution during this time.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.