Saturn retrograde impacts Aries, Gemini, and Scorpio during Shravan 2025
Lord Shiva showers blessings during Shravan, but Saturn might bring some hardship. Saturn goes retrograde starting the second week of July.
| Published : Jun 30 2025, 01:15 PM
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Saturn goes retrograde before Shravan. This brings big changes for all zodiac signs. Three signs might face difficulties.
25
Image Credit : Freepik
Shravan is from July to August. Saturn retrogrades from July 13th to November 28th. This retrograde during Shravan could be tough for 3 signs.
35
Image Credit : Freepik
Saturn's retrograde might bring losses for Gemini. Investments could suffer. A serious financial crunch is possible.
45
Image Credit : Freepik
Aries needs to be careful during Saturn's retrograde. Many problems might arise. Unnecessary expenses could drain your funds. Personal life might see disagreements and tension.
55
Image Credit : Freepik
Saturn retrograde brings loss and stress for Scorpio. Your mind will be restless. Avoid bad decisions. Finances could be tight. Job challenges are possible.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
