Six lucky birth stars in astrology: Wealth and fortune predictions
According to astrology, zodiac signs and birth stars influence our lives. Some lucky stars grant lifelong wealth and prosperity. Let's explore which birth stars bring such fortune.
Based on birth star..
According to astrology, the birth star gives positive results to some and negative results to others. Those born under certain stars will be rich throughout their lives. Their life goes on without a hitch. Those born under these stars are said to be lucky from birth. So let's find out which stars are born under these stars…
A person's birth star is determined based on the time of their birth. Their life depends on that birth star. Especially those born under certain stars are said to be shadowed by luck. They live rich all their lives. Let's take a look at those lucky stars.
Which birth stars are lucky?
Bharani Star
According to astrology, the lord of Bharani star is Venus. They lead a luxurious life. Those born under Bharani star will be rich throughout their lives. They often buy houses and land.
Krittika Star
Those born under Krittika star are intelligent and educated. Everything they touch turns to gold. Honesty and integrity are theirs. These qualities further increase their wealth. They remain wealthy throughout their lives.
Ashwini Star
Those born under Ashwini star achieve success in any field. Those born under this star are born rich. Intelligence, courage and adventure are theirs. They always prioritize their own ideas. They turn their lives great with amazing intelligence.
Magha Star
Those born under Magha star are lucky. With hard work and luck, they rise high in life. Those born under this star have more leadership qualities. Wherever they work, they achieve a high position in less time.
Uttara Phalguni Star
Those born under Uttara Phalguni star can excel in any field. They easily succeed in any work. Those born under this star live rich from childhood. They hold a high position in society. No one can match them in turning any adverse situation into a positive one.
Purva Phalguni Star
Those born under Purva Phalguni star are very lucky from birth. They want to live independently and luxuriously. Whatever they do will be successful. Those born under this star impress anyone with their speech. They have good skills in interacting closely with others.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.