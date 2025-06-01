Saturn Retrograde 2025: How it Affects Cancer, Aquarius, and Gemini
Astrology emphasizes the significance of Saturn. Changes in Saturn's position impact our horoscopes. Recent changes indicate key life alterations for three zodiac signs.
| Published : Jun 01 2025, 12:45 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Saturn Retrograde 2025
In astrology, Saturn is the dispenser of justice. His position among the nine planets is crucial. Saturn, a slow-mover, spends about two and a half years in each sign and 400 days in each constellation. Its retrograde motion impacts all twelve zodiac signs.
25
Image Credit : Getty
Saturn Retrograde 2025
Saturn has been transiting Pisces since March 29th. In July, it goes retrograde after nearly 30 years. This impacts each sign differently, bringing luck and wealth to some. Three signs will see unexpected changes.
35
Image Credit : Asianet News
Cancer
Saturn retrogrades in Cancer's ninth house, bringing good luck. Investments may yield profits. It's a favorable time for property purchases, like a new house or vehicle.
45
Image Credit : Freepik
Aquarius
With Saturn retrograding in Aquarius' second house, their communication becomes more powerful. They can influence others effectively. Endeavors are likely to succeed, boosting financial stability and wealth.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Gemini
Saturn's retrograde in Gemini's tenth house brings positive business outcomes. New opportunities arise, existing businesses see increased profits, and overall earnings improve significantly.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Top Stories