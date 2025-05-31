Image Credit : Freepik

The conjunction of Sun, Mercury, and Jupiter is beneficial for Taurus. This conjunction occurs in your house of wealth and speech. You may receive unexpected gains, and there's a possibility of promotion at work and profit in business. Students will succeed in their studies. Your personality will improve. You'll be successful in saving money. Thoughtful plans will be successful.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.