Number 1 (People born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th)

The day is good for wealth and savings. You'll profit from property investments if you're wise.

Number 2 (People born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, and 29th)

Avoid others' interference to keep things harmonious. It's best to keep relationships private now.