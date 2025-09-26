Dangerous Vish Yoga Soon, Trouble and Hardship for These Zodiac Signs in October
According to astrology, the conjunction of Saturn and Moon on October 6 forms the toxic Vish Yoga. This period may be particularly dangerous and challenging for those born under the Aries, Pisces, and Leo zodiac signs.
Saturn and Moon
According to astrological calculations, this conjunction of Saturn and Moon will be very challenging for some zodiacs. Find out which signs might be affected by this yoga.
Aries
This union isn't considered auspicious for Aries. It occurs in the 12th house, possibly causing unexpected expenses and losses in partnerships. Avoid rushing financial decisions and big investments.
Leo
The formation of Vish Yoga will be unfavorable for Leos. It forms in your 8th house, bringing health and financial challenges. Hidden illnesses or sudden problems may arise. Be careful with money.
Pisces
For Pisces, this can bring mixed results as it forms in your 1st house. Avoid lending money, as it might get stuck. Unnecessary expenses may rise, and your partner's health could be affected.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.