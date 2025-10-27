Ruchaka Raja Yoga: 3 Zodiac Signs to Get a Jackpot of Luck Until December
The transit of Mars in Scorpio forms Ruchaka Raja Yoga, active until December 7. This rare astrological event brings immense luck, success, and prosperity to three fortunate zodiac signs. Find out if you’re one of them.
Mars
Mars, currently exalted in Capricorn, will transition into its own sign, Scorpio, on October 27, 2025, where it will remain until 7 December 7, 2025. This planetary movement creates the powerful Ruchaka Rajayoga, a rare and auspicious astrological combination known to bring courage, success, and prosperity. During this period, certain zodiac signs are expected to experience remarkable growth, new opportunities, and a stroke of good fortune. Let’s explore which signs are set to benefit the most from this cosmic event.
Scorpio
For Scorpios, this transit brings luck. Expect new job opportunities, real estate success, and increased social respect. Married life will be happy, and partnerships will be fruitful.
Capricorn
For Capricorns, this transit is fruitful. Expect positive results, new career opportunities, and business success. Promotions and salary hikes are possible. The unemployed may find jobs.
Gemini
For Geminis, this transit is beneficial. Long-pending tasks may be completed, and material comforts gained. Sudden financial profits are possible. Job promotions and salary hikes are likely.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.