Today's Horoscope 27 October 2025: Mars will leave Libra and enter Scorpio. On this day, 4 auspicious and inauspicious yogas named Lumba, Utpat, Atiganda, and Sukarma will be formed, which will affect all zodiac signs.

Horoscope for 27 October 2025: On Monday, October 27, Aries people will see an improvement in their health, but they might spend more money. Taurus people will receive respect and may also go on a religious journey. Gemini people will spend time with friends; their day will be auspicious. Cancer people's money might get stuck; disputes between spouses will end. Read today's horoscope in detail ahead…

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries Horoscope 27 October 2025

People of this sign may spend a bit too much on their comforts. Your health will improve. Don't get swayed by what others say, or relationships could sour. This time may not be favorable for students.

Taurus Horoscope 27 October 2025

People of this sign will get respect in society. They might also go on a religious trip with their family. You will receive good news from your children. You may have to make tough decisions in business, but it will be beneficial in the future.

Gemini Horoscope 27 October 2025

An auspicious event like a wedding or engagement may take place in the family of people of this sign. You will get a chance to spend quality time with friends. The elders at home will be very happy to see you. Health will be better than before. The day will be very pleasant.

Cancer Horoscope 27 October 2025

Money for people of this sign might get stuck somewhere. An ancestral property matter could reach the court. Disputes between spouses will ease. There are also chances of going on a journey. There will be a positive change in the job and business situation.

Leo Horoscope 27 October 2025

People of this sign may receive their stuck money today. You will find success in your love life. Spouses may go on an outing. The experience of the elders at home will be useful. The day is auspicious for students. Health will also be better than before.

Virgo Horoscope 27 October 2025

People of this sign will be full of confidence today. Their stalled tasks will also get completed. Happiness will prevail in the family. Time spent with friends will bring you joy. Students are likely to succeed in competitive exams.

Libra Horoscope 27 October 2025

People of this sign might meet an old friend. The business situation will improve. In the job, an officer might get angry about something, but it won't cause any harm. Make thoughtful decisions in money matters.

Scorpio Horoscope 27 October 2025

People of this sign can buy land, a house, or a vehicle. They will meet an influential person who will be helpful in the future. You will receive help from your in-laws. There might be some harshness in their nature today. Take special care of your health.

Sagittarius Horoscope 27 October 2025

People of this sign will benefit from the stock market. Suitable marriage proposals may come for the unmarried. Don't do any work in a hurry; take the advice of experienced people first. There will be tension about something. It's better to stay away from disputes.

Capricorn Horoscope 27 October 2025

People of this sign will get happiness from their children. They might also go on an entertaining trip. Matters related to ancestral property can be resolved. Responsibilities may increase slightly today. People of this sign may also have additional income.

Aquarius Horoscope 27 October 2025

People of this sign may receive some good news today. The financial situation will improve. You will get a chance to spend quality time with your family. The business will grow rapidly. Targets given at the job will be completed on time.

Pisces Horoscope 27 October 2025

A misunderstanding could cause a dispute between spouses. You might use wrong methods to achieve your goals. You will get a chance to attend wedding functions. Someone's words might hurt you. There could be a rift in love relationships.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.