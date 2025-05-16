Rahu Transit, May 18: How it affects Taurus, Capricorn, and Pisces
On May 18th, Rahu will transit from Pisces to Aquarius. This shift may bring fluctuations in the career and financial lives of certain zodiac signs.
| Published : May 16 2025, 09:59 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
14
Image Credit : Twitter
Rahu is considered a malefic planet in astrology. Whenever Rahu changes its motion, its good and bad effects are seen on all zodiac signs. On May 18, Rahu will transit from Pisces to Aquarius. This transit of Rahu can have a bad effect on the financial and career fields of some zodiac signs. These zodiac signs need to do every task carefully during Rahu's transit.
24
Image Credit : Twitter
Taurus: Rahu's transit will be in the tenth house from your zodiac sign. This house affects career. Due to Rahu being in this house, you may have to face problems at the workplace. The rude behavior of colleagues will create problems for you. You might also think about changing your job during this time, but opportunities will not come easily. You may have to work hard. You also need to pay attention to the financial aspect. It is good for you to avoid making any loan transactions during this period. Arguments with your spouse may arise due to reduced income. As a remedy, you should perform Jalabhishek of Shivling.
34
Image Credit : Twitter
Capricorn: Rahu will transit in your second house. This house is considered the element of wealth and family. Rahu's presence in this position can lead to financial losses or increase unnecessary expenses. You will spend more money than necessary on entertainment items. Doing so can worsen your financial situation. Interfering in others' work at the workplace can be costly for you, so take care of your own business. Those doing ancestral business will get profit only after hard work. Eye-related problems may occur, so you also need to be careful about your health. Keep your words in check. Your speech may become bitter due to Rahu sitting in the second house. As a remedy, you should donate their essential items to the needy.
44
Image Credit : Twitter
Pisces: Rahu's transit will be in your twelfth house. This house indicates loss. Due to Rahu's presence in this house, some people may have to leave their jobs even if they don't want to. People working abroad or in foreign companies will have to face ups and downs. Illness of you or your family member can empty your pocket. There may also be ups and downs in married life. You should stay away from bad company, otherwise there is a possibility of defamation during this period. As a remedy, you should recite Shiv Chalisa.
Top Stories