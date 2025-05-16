3 4

Image Credit : Twitter

Capricorn: Rahu will transit in your second house. This house is considered the element of wealth and family. Rahu's presence in this position can lead to financial losses or increase unnecessary expenses. You will spend more money than necessary on entertainment items. Doing so can worsen your financial situation. Interfering in others' work at the workplace can be costly for you, so take care of your own business. Those doing ancestral business will get profit only after hard work. Eye-related problems may occur, so you also need to be careful about your health. Keep your words in check. Your speech may become bitter due to Rahu sitting in the second house. As a remedy, you should donate their essential items to the needy.