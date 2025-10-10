Mars Transit 2025: These Zodiac Signs Will Attract Wealth and Career Success
Mars is set to enter Vishakha Nakshatra in the next four days, marking a powerful astrological shift. This transit is expected to bring wealth, success, and major opportunities to three lucky zodiac signs—possibly even making them millionaires.
Zodiac
Planets often shift between signs and constellations, and soon, Mars—the planet of courage and energy—will transition from Swati Nakshatra to Jupiter-ruled Vishakha Nakshatra on October 13.
Aries
Since Mars rules Aries, this transit will have a direct impact on them. Their courage and confidence will rise noticeably, leading to success in decision-making and career advancement. Students under this sign are also likely to receive positive news.
Leo
This transit brings good fortune for Leos. With Mars moving into Vishakha Nakshatra, career progress is likely—promotions and increased respect may be on the horizon. Financially, things look positive, with potential for new sources of income.
Sagittarius
Mars’ shift into Vishakha Nakshatra is highly favourable for Sagittarius. This transit may bring unexpected gains and opportunities. It’s an ideal time for taking on new job responsibilities, travelling abroad, and finally completing long-pending tasks.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.