The Sun God will transit into Gemini. Due to this, the fortunes of certain zodiac signs are likely to shine.

The Sun, the king of planets, will enter Gemini, the prince of planets, in June. The auspicious effects of this transit will be seen due to the friendship between the Sun and Mercury. According to astrological calculations, the Sun's transit in Gemini will occur on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 6:52 AM. The entry of a friendly planet will bring special benefits to people of three zodiac signs.

With the Sun's entry into Gemini, people of these three lucky zodiac signs will be able to reap many benefits. This could change the fortunes of some signs. You may achieve success in all your endeavors, and your respect may increase. See which these three zodiac signs are.

The Sun's entry into Gemini can bring many benefits to Leo natives. It will have a positive impact on the natives. Income may increase. This will prove very good for business people. Problems related to children will be resolved, and good news will be received. Relatives will support you in difficult times. The native will be able to meet their old friends suddenly.

The Sun's transit in Gemini can prove auspicious for Virgo natives. Paths for career advancement will open. There will be an improvement in the father's health. Success can be achieved in almost all works. Your desire for promotion in the job and transfer to the desired location may be fulfilled. People's confidence and respect in society will increase. Businessmen will be successful in making big deals.

For Libra natives, the Sun's entry into Gemini can prove to be a good result. It can brighten the fortunes of the natives. With an improvement in the financial situation, success in work is possible. Inclination towards religious activities will bring peace of mind. Sweetness with people in the house will increase. Career progress is possible as confidence increases. Students will be able to succeed in exams.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.