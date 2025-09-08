Rahu-Ketu Transit 2025: Financial Gains for Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Sagittarius
The Rahu-Ketu transit brings luck in property, finances, homes, and land for Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Sagittarius. Jupiter's favorable aspect and the Rahu-Ketu placement will yield positive results for these signs.
Rahu-Ketu's Influence Fades
The transit of shadow planets Rahu and Ketu is a significant event in astrology. They change signs every 18 months. Rahu has moved from Pisces to Aquarius, and Ketu from Virgo to Leo. This transit brings great luck in property, finances, homes, and land for Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Sagittarius.
Aries
For Aries, Jupiter in the third house and Rahu in the eleventh create a favorable environment. It's a good time to buy a home or land. Issues related to ancestral property will be resolved. Ketu in the 5th house acts like Mars, ensuring success in property matters. However, avoid large debts as Sade Sati begins in 2025.
Cancer
For Cancer, Rahu in the 8th and Ketu in the 2nd house may present challenges, but Jupiter's aspect increases financial gains. Ancestral properties will be acquired. Bank loans for homes and vehicles will be easily available. Maintaining family harmony is important.
Libra
For Libra, Rahu in the 5th and Ketu in the 11th house ensure financial gains. It's a good time for businesspeople. New investments, land purchases, and house construction will be successful. Long-held desires will be fulfilled.
Sagittarius
For Sagittarius, Rahu in the 3rd and Ketu in the 9th house increase luck. Efforts related to homes and land will succeed. Career progress and financial gains are expected. Worshiping family deities will bring additional benefits.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
