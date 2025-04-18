Pisces and Saturn Transit: Must-try remedies to restore balance in 2025
After Ugadi, Saturn entered Pisces. This transit will strongly impact Pisces natives. Learn what Pisces people can do to lessen Saturn's influence and have a happy year.
Saturn stays in a zodiac sign for two and a half years. Recently, Saturn moved from Aquarius to Pisces. It will remain there for the next two and a half years, impacting Pisces significantly. Learn what Pisces natives can buy this year to overcome these challenges.
Pisces should buy black sesame seeds this year. Saturn favors black and these seeds. Offer them at a Shani temple for positive results and relief from Saturn's influence.
To mitigate negative effects, Pisces should buy mustard oil, especially on Saturdays. Offer it to Saturn and then donate it for blessings and relief from problems.
Pisces natives should buy shoes on Sunday or Saturday. In astrology, feet and shoes are related to Saturn, as well as fate and karma. Therefore, buying shoes is recommended.
