Pavalamalli grows as a large shrub or small tree, up to 10 meters tall. Its white flowers have 5-8 petals with orange stalks. It needs at least 8 hours of sunlight and well-drained soil, avoid clay. Besides divine qualities, it has medicinal uses. Its leaves, flowers, seeds, and bark are used in traditional medicine.

Note: Pavalamalli is a great choice for gardeners. Its beauty, fragrance, medicinal properties, and divine aspects will enhance your home. If you can, plant it in your garden.