Pavalamalli: Spiritual and Vastu Benefits of Growing This Plant at Home
According to Vastu Shastra, the Pavalamalli plant is believed to be divine. Let's explore more about this plant.
Pavalamalli Flower Benefits
Pavalamalli, also known as Night Jasmine, has unique blooms prized for their fragrance and medicinal properties. Native to India, it has white flowers with orange stalks. The flowers bloom after sunset and fall before dawn. The intense, sweet fragrance fills the evening air.
Pavalamalli Flower
Pavalamalli is considered sacred in Hinduism, used in Krishna and Lakshmi worship. Growing it at home is believed to bring prosperity. This article discusses the ideal direction and method for planting. Vastu Shastra says homes with Pavalamalli are blessed by Lakshmi, ensuring constant wealth. It's considered one of the 14 gems from the churning of the ocean of milk.
Vastu Shastra
Having Pavalamalli at home is considered auspicious. Vastu says it repels negative energy and promotes positivity. Its fragrance relieves stress. Wherever its flowers fall, happiness prevails, and growing it enhances virtues. It's believed to grant long life, free from illness and sins. Legends say Krishna gifted it to Rukmini after a battle with Indra.
Direction as per Vastu
Planting Pavalamalli in the right direction is crucial. Plant it in the east or north, or west or northwest of your home. Avoid the south, associated with Yama. Plant it in the front yard rather than the back for prosperity. Planting it in temples is also good. It's generally pest-resistant, though spider mites can be an issue. Basic care is sufficient.
Pavalamalli
Pavalamalli grows as a large shrub or small tree, up to 10 meters tall. Its white flowers have 5-8 petals with orange stalks. It needs at least 8 hours of sunlight and well-drained soil, avoid clay. Besides divine qualities, it has medicinal uses. Its leaves, flowers, seeds, and bark are used in traditional medicine.
Note: Pavalamalli is a great choice for gardeners. Its beauty, fragrance, medicinal properties, and divine aspects will enhance your home. If you can, plant it in your garden.