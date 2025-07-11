Vastu experts suggest that keeping images of thorny plants, Nataraja statue, sinking ships, tombstones, and war scenes at home can have negative consequences.

To maintain a clean and peaceful home environment, certain small things need to be considered. According to Vastu experts, keeping certain pictures or idols at home can have negative effects.

For example, it is said that keeping thorny plants or their pictures at home is not good. Thorns are believed to have the property of attracting negative energy. They can increase anxiety, disagreements, and petty quarrels in the mind. That is why it is better to restrict these plants to gardens and not keep them at home.

Another important element is the Nataraja idol. It is a symbol of Shiva's Tandava. Tandava means the 'rhythm' part of the processes of creation, existence, and rhythm. Although the meaning behind it is wonderful, astrologers suggest that keeping this idol at home is not auspicious. It is said that it can disturb the peace of the house.

Similarly, it is not good to keep pictures of sinking ships like the Titanic at home. These can induce negative thoughts in us. They can increase depression and anxiety. So it is better to remove such pictures immediately.

Also, it is said that keeping photos of tombstones and dargahs at home is not auspicious. Since these are symbols of death, Vastu experts believe that they can diminish the auspicious energy in the house. These are likely to disturb mental peace.

Another important thing is that there should be no pictures of wars, hunting, and violence in the house. For example, hanging pictures of Mahabharata war scenes or any other fight scenes on the walls can increase conflicts and disagreements in the family.

These are all the precautions we can take to maintain positive energy in our home. By removing anything that works against the peace and happiness of the house, the health, relationships, and wealth of family members can all be improved.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.