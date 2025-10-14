Image Credit : Freepik

Those born on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd have the Radix number 5. Ruled by Mercury, they are highly intelligent. Brave and hardworking, they confront challenges with confidence and adapt easily, paving the way for success.

Disclaimer: Numerology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.