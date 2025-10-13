Moon and Ketu Conjunction in Leo: A Jackpot for 3 Zodiac Signs in October 2025
On October 16, 2025, a rare and powerful conjunction of the Moon and Ketu will occur in Leo. This astrological event is set to bring unexpected luck, wealth, and positive changes for three zodiac signs. Find out if your sign is among the lucky ones!
Moon and Ketu
In astrology, the Moon is a fast-moving planet, while Ketu lingers much longer. On October 16, 2025, they will align in the sign of Leo, forming a powerful conjunction. This unique planetary yoga will influence each zodiac sign in its own distinct way.
Aries
For Aries, Ketu in Leo (your 5th house) brings courage and good news about kids. With the Moon joining, you'll find peace of mind and sudden financial gains. Luck will end money woes.
Gemini
For Gemini, Ketu in the 3rd house boosts your courage and talent. New career paths open up. With the Moon, trust in relationships grows, and business sees unexpected profits.
Cancer
For Cancer, with Ketu in your 2nd house, your finances will improve with unexpected cash flow. Family disputes will resolve. The Moon's conjunction brings emotional stability.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.