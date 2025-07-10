Numerology secrets: Do certain birth dates make you more likely to quit love?
According to numerology, people born on certain dates tend to let go of love easily. Even small issues can lead them to say goodbye to a relationship. Let's find out which birth dates are associated with these traits.
Which birth dates easily let go of love?
Love is a beautiful feeling. Some lovers will do anything to maintain their bond. They will go to any lengths. But some people leave the bond for a small reason. According to numerology, people born on certain dates say goodbye to love very easily. Let's take a look at which dates of birth are like this.
Those born on 1, 10, 19, 28 of any month
Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, or 28th of any month have leadership qualities. Independence is their first priority. If any small obstacle comes in love, they think it is better to leave it and plan life than to overcome it and move forward. They look for logic in everything.
Those born on 5, 14, 23
According to numerology, those born on the 5th, 14th, and 23rd of any month want to grow fast. They want to live playfully. Those born on these dates are very different. Being in the same relationship, a life full of emotions seems boring to them. They love at first, but if they get a small reason, they say goodbye. They look down on love, waiting for opportunities.
Those born on 7, 16, 25
Those born on the 7th, 16th, and 25th of any month are introverts. They are very sensitive. Because of this nature, if they face one bad experience in love, they leave the relationship. They think that their mind should not be hurt again. They give more importance to peace than relationships.
Those born on 4, 13, 22, 31
According to numerology, those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, and 31st of any month give importance to accuracy. Once they fall in love, if the other person is not as they expect, they will not hesitate to leave the relationship. If any small obstacle comes in a love relationship, they put a full stop to that relationship.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.