Mars-Jupiter Conjunction: Unexpected Money and Luck Await These Zodiac Signs
Mars–Jupiter Yoga brings unexpected luck and financial gains for select zodiac signs until January, as Mars enters Jupiter’s sign Sagittarius on 7 December and remains there until 16 January.
Aries
For Aries, Mars in the house of luck brings money from all sides. You might get a job abroad and receive an inheritance. Property disputes will be resolved in your favor.
Leo
For Leo, any effort to boost income will pay off. You'll collect all pending dues and solve financial issues. Your children will thrive, and you might even expect a new baby.
Scorpio
For Scorpio, income sources will multiply. Stocks will bring unexpected profits, and you'll collect bad debts. Your assets' value will rise, and career income will grow.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius folks will hit the jackpot with Raja Yoga. You might marry into wealth and get foreign job offers. Expect a promotion and a big income boost. Kids will do great.
Aquarius
Aquarius will see rapid career growth and huge profits. Foreign job offers are likely. You might marry someone living abroad. Financial problems will finally disappear.
Pisces
Pisces will gain social recognition and a promotion at work. Demand for your skills will soar, and foreign opportunities will arise. Expect a huge income jump and inheritance.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Explore the world of Astrology with daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscopes. updates for all Zodiac Signs. Get personalized astrological predictions, expert insights, and guidance on love, career, health, and finance. Stay connected to what the stars say about your future. Download the Asianet News Official App for accurate astrology updates anytime, anywhere.