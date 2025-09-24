Image Credit : Getty

No. 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, 28):

Political or leadership-related work is likely to progress well today, but it's advisable to avoid arguments. Your health will remain stable and positive throughout the day.

No. 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, 29):

A visit from a relative will bring joy and strengthen family relationships. This is a good time to nurture emotional connections at home.n.