Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says you can start the day with new hope. Judge everything with intelligence, not anger. Business will improve. You might have to make a tough decision.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says you'll find success in all tasks with a close relative's help. Discipline will be maintained at home. You will get help from your seniors.