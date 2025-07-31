Image Credit : Getty

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesh says you'll spend most of your time working. Mental and physical strength will remain strong. Closeness between husband and wife will increase. You may get relief from mental stress. Family members' health may cause concern.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesh says you'll spend some time on important tasks. Weather may cause physical problems. You might feel tired. You'll have a good time with your partner. Control your anger.