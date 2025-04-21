Numerology secrets: People born on 3, 12, 21, or 30 have these personality traits
Numerology plays a significant role in astrology. Your birth date can reveal insights into your personality and predict future life events. Your radix number, derived from your birth date, is key.
| Published : Apr 21 2025, 10:26 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
15
Radix number is calculated based on birth date in numerology. It indicates a person's nature, personality, and life path. Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th of any month fall under radix number 3. Let's explore their personality and future.
25
Individuals with radix number 3 are independent and self-reliant. They excel in investment, trading, stock market, banking, or finance, achieving great heights.
35
Those born on these dates are goal-oriented and resilient. They can bounce back from setbacks and excel in business, banking, finance, and commerce. They are also financially disciplined.
45
People born on 3, 12, 21, or 30 are selfless and serve others without expecting anything in return. They offer advice to friends and family and lead disciplined lives.
55
These individuals are ambitious and strive for higher positions, constantly working towards achieving their goals.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Top Stories