According to Vedic astrology, the transit of planets creates many auspicious and inauspicious yogas. It affects human life and the earth. Let us tell you that this year the festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on 30th April. On this day the conjunction of Jupiter and Moon will form Gajakesari Rajyoga. In such a situation, the fortune of some zodiac signs may shine due to the effect of this Rajyoga.

Gajakesari Rajyoga can be auspicious for you Taurus people. Because this Rajyoga is happening in the first house of your zodiac. So during this time you will see an increase in your confidence. Also, during this period your intellectual ability will be very good. Due to the influence of the intellectual abilities of businessmen, it is very good for them to expand their business.

The creation of Gajakesari Rajyoga can prove positive for you Leo people. Because this Rajyoga is being formed based on the value of karma of your zodiac sign. So during this time you can get good progress in business and work. Also, during this time unemployed people can get employment. If you are a businessman, you can get good financial benefits. There can be sudden big profits in business.

The formation of Gajakesari Rajyoga indicates the beginning of good days for Virgo people. Because this Rajyoga is being formed in the luck house of your transit horoscope. So during this time your luck may increase. Along with this, your pending works will also be completed. The time will prove to be very good for innings. During this period they can get many good opportunities for profit. During this time, there will be profit in wealth, property and investments. There are chances of unexpected progress in career and family life will be happy.

