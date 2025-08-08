Numerology Predictions, August 8: What Does Your Lucky Number Say About Your Day?
Check out today's numerology predictions by renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla. Find out how the day will unfold for you based on your birth date.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)
Ganesh says you'll find inspiration. Increased interest in spiritual matters. Possible body aches. Time spent with relatives. Stay positive and enjoy family time.
Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)
Ganesh says planetary positions are favorable. Time spent on religious activities. Maintain a positive mindset. Progress in religious pursuits. Maintain balance in all tasks.
Number 3 (Born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)
Ganesh says progress in household matters. Possible disagreements with close relatives. New plans will succeed. Don't dwell on any negative actions of children. Potential disagreements are foreseen.
Number 4 (Born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)
Ganesh says improved financial situation. Pleasant family environment. Maintain good health. Spend time with children. Their problems will be resolved.
Number 5 (Born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)
Ganesh says you'll find happiness in mental and spiritual pursuits. Loneliness will dissipate. Spend time with family. Be cautious about any illness. Spiritual happiness is on the cards. Avoid negative actions.
Number 6 (Born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)
Ganesh says planetary positions are favorable. You might experience joint pain. You'll be full of confidence and energy. Success in all endeavors. Possible new responsibilities. Be mindful of joint pain.
Number 7 (Born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
Ganesh says you'll spend time with friends and see career advancements. Possible misunderstandings between spouses. Improved career and spousal relations are expected.
Number 8 (Born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)
Ganesh says someone might exploit your emotional, generous nature. Spousal disputes are possible. Hard work is anticipated, and a worry will be resolved.
Number 9 (Born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)
Ganesh says good relations with relatives and neighbors. Take care of your family. You'll have your wife's full support. Possible marriage-related issues for a family member. Your wife will help you manage family responsibilities due to your busy schedule. You might lack energy and confidence.
Disclaimer: Numerology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.