Numerology Predictions, August 20: What Does Your Lucky Number Say About Your Day?
Check out how your day will go according to the calculations of renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla. Find out which birth dates will have a good day and which ones will face challenges.
Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)
Ganesha says, you can start new projects. Health issues may arise. You can solve a problem with the help of a close relative. Health complications may occur. Today is important.
Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)
Ganesha says, discuss with family members before starting anything new. Problems may arise with colleagues at work. Your finances will improve. Career-related work will progress.
Number 3 (Born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)
Ganesha says, maintain your routine. Focus on professional work today. Your financial situation will improve. You'll experience spiritual happiness. Keep your anger in check.
Number 4 (Born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)
Ganesha says, your financial matters will improve. Progress will be made in stalled work. Focus on business today. You'll find mental peace.
Number 5 (Born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)
Ganesha says, you'll spend time with positive people. Your relationship with your spouse will improve. You can make new decisions. Your relationship with your spouse will be sweet.
Number 6 (Born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)
Ganesha says, it's an excellent day financially. You'll find new sources of income. Health concerns may arise. Business matters will be completed successfully.
Number 7 (Born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
Ganesha says, don't take on all family responsibilities yourself. You might plan to buy or sell property. Be patient in all your endeavors. You might waste time on something.
Number 8 (Born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)
Ganesha says, planetary positions will be favorable. You'll benefit from the advice of colleagues and employees. It will be a day of hard work. Maintain a positive outlook.
Number 9 (Born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)
Ganesha says, borrowed money may be repaid. You'll find success in professional studies. You can take the right steps at work. It's a good day to take out a loan for land or a vehicle.