Image Credit : Getty

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesh says stalled political work will gain momentum. Focus on resolving personal matters. Your concentration at work will improve. Don't neglect any tasks. A pleasant home environment is expected.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesh says the presence of loved ones will create a fun and exciting atmosphere. Don't trust strangers. Disputes among colleagues at work are possible. Tackle future tasks with full energy. Ongoing problems will resolve.