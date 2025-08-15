Image Credit : Getty

Mercury Nakshatra Transit 2025 Predictions in Tamil: In astrology, Mercury's movement through a specific star is called Mercury transit. Mercury's transit through Magha Nakshatra refers to the period when Mercury travels within this star in Leo.

Mercury signifies intellect, speech, communication, commerce, and education. Magha Nakshatra represents honor, leadership, courage, and spiritual inclination. Therefore, when Mercury transits Magha Nakshatra, certain zodiac signs may experience specific effects due to this combination of qualities. Let's explore those signs.