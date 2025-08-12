Image Credit : stockPhoto

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesh says your respect in social and family settings will increase. Work will progress slowly. You might face losses in public welfare or charitable work. Your mood might be off today.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesh says old relationships will improve. You might be busy at work. You might receive some unpleasant news. It's an ideal day for your children's future. Keep your emotions in check.