Women born on the 7th, 16th, or 25th are under Number 7. They are clever, introverted, and reserved. Their thinking is unique. They make thoughtful decisions and act with precision. They can perceive others' intentions, making it hard to hide anything from them. They are good at reading people's minds.

Disclaimer: Numerology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.