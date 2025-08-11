Image Credit : Getty

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesh says stalled property matters will gain momentum. You'll be interested in religious and work-related activities. Success in business is foreseen, with potential for growth.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesh says planetary positions are favorable. Your skills and abilities will shine. Youngsters can plan their future. Fewer disagreements between spouses are expected.